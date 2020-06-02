A Summer-Like Pattern Sets in Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Matthew Stephens

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

A more "Summer Like" pattern sets in Tuesday, as upper level ridging develops. Temperatures will steadily climb along with the humidity.

We'll be back to near 90 for high temps each day Tuesday through the weekend. Our best chances for showers and thunderstorms show up Thursday and Friday. Slightly less humid air returns for the weekend.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 89, Low 67, winds SW-9

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 90, Low 69 winds SW-8

THURSDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 88, Low 70, winds SW-7

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams