A Sunday morning road rage incident involving a gun leads to an arrest in Leitchfield

Easter Sunday, law enforcement from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Leitchfield Police Department, and Kentucky State Police responded to a road rage incident where a man allegedly pulled a gun on motorists.

Using a license plate number given to them by witnesses, police were able to get an address to locate the suspect.

As the driver, 46-year-old James Goodwin, turned into the address, located at the 6500 block of Brandenburg Road, he was ordered to exit the vehicle.

Upon exiting the vehicle, a small plastic baggie containing what was believed to be meth as well as several bills fell to the ground.

A search of Goodwin’s vehicle turned up a loaded Colt handgun found in the back floorboard.

Goodwin was arrested and taken to the Grayson County Detention Center on charges of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance enhanced by possession of a firearm and several other traffic charges.