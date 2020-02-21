A Sunny But Cool End To The Work Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, February 21, 2020

We woke up to clear skies and a beautiful sunrise. We'll have a cold finish to the week Friday, but at least we'll have lots of sunshine. Readings bounce back into the 50s Saturday, and while the first half of the weekend appears dry, rain returns late Sunday as an unsettled weather pattern takes hold for much of next week. Temps stay mild through Tuesday before colder air returns mid to late week.

FRIDAY: Sunny but Cold

High 42, Low 20, winds NE-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 53, Low 31, winds SW-7

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Showers Possible Toward Evening

High 55, Low 42, winds SW-9

