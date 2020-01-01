A Sunny Start To 2020!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

New Year's Day looks rain-free and slightly warmer with lots of sunshine and a southwest breeze. Another soaking rain moves in early Thursday, sticking around through Friday into early Saturday. Rainfall amounts could be rather heavy, with a general 1-2". Rain may end as some flurries Saturday as colder air moves in. The first weekend of the year finishes out dry with highs returning to the low 50s.

*Happy New Year from Chris, Shane, Justin, and Matt - your 13News First Alert Storm Team!*

WEDNESDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): Sunny and Mild

High 51, Low 40, winds SW-10

THURSDAY: Breezy & Warmer with Rain Likely

High 54, Low 46, winds S-12

FRIDAY: Showers Likely, Warm

High 60, Low 37, winds SW-10

