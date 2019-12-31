A Sunny Start to 2020!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

2019 is ending on a dry note. Expect temps to fall into the 30s as we ring in 2020 late tonight. New Year's Day also looks rain-free and slightly warmer with a mix of sun and clouds one more time. The end of the week looks wet, though. Showers take over Thursday, with rain chances sticking around through Friday into at least early Saturday. Rainfall could be rather heavy, with a general 1-2" Thursday into Friday. Rain may end as some flurries Saturday as colder air moves in. The first weekend of the year finishes out dry.

WEDNESDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): Mostly Sunny and Seasonable

High 50, Low 40, winds SW-10

THURSDAY: Breezy & Warmer with Rain Likely

High 51, Low 46, winds S-12

FRIDAY: Showers Likely, Warm

High 60, Low 37, winds SW-10