A Sunny, Summer, Sunday On Tap

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, July 27, 2019

Our weekend began with fair skies and temps closer to normal for late July. We won't have to deal with any rain continuing into Sunday but we will face warm temperatures and some muggy air. Our next decent shot at rain and storms shows up late Monday night into Tuesday as our next front arrives. We'll catch another cool-down toward the middle of next week, as highs back off into the mid 80s and lows dip into the more comfortable mid to lower 60s.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Clear Skies and Muggy

Low 67, winds SW-5

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm and Humid

High 91, Low 69, winds SW-5

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm and Humid, Late Thunderstorms

High 89, Low 70, winds SW-7

