A Sunny Sunday In Store

Saturday, March 7, 2020

We kicked off the weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the 50's. We get to enjoy even warmer temperatures Sunday as highs climb into the mid 60's. We stay dry for the rest of the weekend. Monday rain returns late in the day as we enter another soggy pattern with multiple chances of rain throughout the week.

TONIGHT: Clear and Cold

Low 30, winds SE-4

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer

High 65, Low 45, winds S-13

MONDAY: Clouds Increase, Rain Late

High 63, Low 55, winds S-16

