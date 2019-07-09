A Sweltering Wednesday!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Get ready for another hot, humid day Wednesday before a cold front slips through late Wednesday night. This could trigger some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms into early Thursday. A couple of storms on Thursday could be on the strong side before the system moves out Thursday evening. We'll catch a small break in the high heat and humidity late Thursday into Friday before steamy air returns this weekend. Slim chances for rain return Sunday afternoon into next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Hot and Humid, Chance of a T/Storm Late

High 93, Low 75, winds SW-5

THURSDAY: Widely Scat'd T/Storms, Ending Late

High 90, Low 65, winds W-7

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Not as Hot, Less Humid

High 87, Low 65, winds N-7

