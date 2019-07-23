A Taste Of September In July!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

A cold front, which brought us heavy rains on Monday, has cleared the region leaving cooler, less humid air in its wake. Some of our most pleasant weather in weeks is on tap through late week! High pressure will bring us sunny days and cooler, more comfortable nights. A slow warming trend develops late week, with muggier air eventually returning this weekend. The next chance of rain (and it's a small one) comes Monday afternoon.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Less Humid

High 80, Low 58, winds N-13

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High 82, Low 59, winds N-6

THURSDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 85, Low 61, winds NE-6

