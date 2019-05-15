A Taste of Summer

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Get ready for some of the warmest air of the year so far! Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures take off beginning Thursday. Highs climb into the mid 80s Thursday afternoon before soaring into the upper 80s to near 90° Friday and Saturday! A very Summer-like pattern sets up for the start of next week with mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-80s. Election Day looks mainly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Much Warmer

High 82, Low 64, winds SW-7

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Warmer

High 89, Low 64, winds SW-11

SATURDAY: Sunny, Very Warm

High 90, Low 67, winds S-10