A Very Warm, Dry Holiday Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, August 30, 2019

Sunshine lives on through our Labor Day weekend! Temperatures will be very Summer-like, with highs close to 90° each day and overnight lows mainly in the upper 60s. Any chance for rain stays very slim through at least the middle of next week. A cold front arrives late Wednesday with a slight chance for showers followed by a bit of a cooldown.

In the tropics, we'll be watching Major Hurricane Dorian, which is currently a Category 3 system. Dorian could strengthen further as it closes in on Florida this holiday weekend.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot

High 92, Low 67, winds E-5

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Hot

High 91, Low 67, winds SE-5

LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 90, Low 66, winds NW-6