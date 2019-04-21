A Warm Sunny Kickoff For The New Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, April 21, 2019

The sun came out for Easter Sunday and warmed us up into the lower 70's. if you didn't get the chance to go outside and enjoy the sunshine, no worries as we remain dry and warm to start the new week. Heading into Monday, we will see a few clouds in the sky but temperatures will climb into the upper 70's. We continue to stay dry for much of Tuesday until late in the evening when a disturbance moves through bringing some strong showers and thunderstorms. Those showers will stay around for Wednesday but more so spotty. Then another disturbance moves in for Thursday with scattered thunderstorms.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Clear and Cool

Low 49, winds CALM

MONDAY: Abundant Sunshine and Warm

High 79, Low 56, winds S-8

TUESDAY: Abundant Sunshine and Warm, Scattered Storms Late

High 80, Low 58, winds SW-11

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

