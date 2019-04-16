A Warm Wednesday, then Big Changes!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Readings rebounded with sunshine and strong southwest breezes Tuesday! The high in Bowling Green was 80°, and we have a good chance at reaching that mark again Wednesday. We'll enjoy one more dry day before big changes arrive Thursday. That's when our next system rolls in with showers and thunderstorms a good bet. A few storms could reach severe limits Thursday, with locally damaging winds and hail the main threat. Heavy rain is also likely Thursday into Thursday night. Good Friday looks blustery and much cooler with showers hanging on before we finally dry out Saturday. Easter Sunday looks great, with abundant sunshine returning along with warmer temperatures.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Warm and Breezy with Increasing Clouds Late

High 80, Low 60, winds S-12, Gusts to 24

THURSDAY: Windy with Showers & T/Storms Likely, Few Poss. Severe

High 75, Low 51, winds S-20, Gusts to 35

FRIDAY: Blustery & Much Cooler with Showers Likely

High 58, Low 41, winds NW-12