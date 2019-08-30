A+ Weather For The Holiday Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, August 30, 2019

Gorgeous weather continues as we close out the work week and head into the long holiday weekend. Temperatures will be more Summer-like, with highs close to 90° each day and overnight lows mainly in the upper 60s. Any chance for rain stays very slim through at least the middle of next week.

In the tropics, we'll be watching Hurricane Dorian, which is currently a Category 2 system. Dorian is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane as it closes in on Florida this holiday weekend.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 90, Low 64, winds SW-4

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 92, Low 68, winds E-3

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Very Warm

High 91, Low 67, winds SW-5

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams