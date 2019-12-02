A Wintry Start To December

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, December 2, 2019

Monday starts with a few flurries flying around but with very little accumulation or travel issues. It will be a chilly, breezy day with highs struggling to reach 40°. Gradual warming will take hold by mid-week as highs return to the 50s. There will be a chance for scattered showers Friday and again on Sunday but the weather looks nice for Christmas Parades this Saturday!

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

MONDAY: Cloudy, Breezy and Cold

High 40, Low 27, winds NW-12

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Little Warmer

High 44, Low 31, winds SW-8

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 50, Low 30, winds W-10

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams