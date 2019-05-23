A dose of instant karma? Video shows face plant during Kentucky bank robbery attempt

Newly-released video is shedding light on an armed bank robbery from earlier this year in Fort Mitchell, Ky.

Police identified the suspects as 38-year-old Douglas W. Dyson from Channelview, Texas, 34-year-old Harley R. Piatt from Highlands, Texas, and 23-year-old Dominique T. Knox from Indianapolis, Indiana.

The robbery happened at Central Bank. Video of the incident shows that things didn’t necessarily go smoothly for those involved.

The men are accused of using a stolen truck that was eventually recovered. No employees were injured and the suspects did not take any money from the bank.

Bond for Knox was set Wednesday at $10,000.

He faced charges in Hamilton County because he had a 9mm Glock on him when he was arrested.

Piatt and Dyson remain in the Hamilton County Jail. They face an extradition hearing Thursday to determine if they will go back to Kentucky to face the bank robbery charges.

