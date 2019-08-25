A homeowner was cuffed and mistaken for a burglar in his own home

A man said he was humiliated by police when they showed up to his own home after his house alarm accidentally went off.

Surveillance tape from inside Kazeem Oyeneyin’s home in North Raleigh show him in his boxer shorts in the foyer of his house staring down the barrel of a Raleigh police officer’s gun. (Source: Kazeem Oyeneyin/WTVD/CNN)

Surveillance tape from inside Kazeem Oyeneyin’s home in North Raleigh show him in his boxer shorts in the foyer of his house staring down the barrel of a Raleigh police officer’s gun.

“This was one of the most humiliating experiences of my life,” he said.

The officer arrived to Oyeneyin’s unlocked front door, responding to a 4-4, a burglar alarm in progress.

He said a friend stayed over that night and tripped the alarm unknowingly when he left. He said he dis-engaged it and went back to sleep.

“I just laid back down, and all I heard was somebody screaming downstairs," Oyeneyin said. "So I grab my firearm because I don’t know what’s going on, and I run down the stairs, and it’s a cop.”

Following the officer’s order, he immediately dropped his gun.

He has a concealed carry permit. The 31-year-old makes his living as a well-known party and hip-hop concert promoter known in the industry as Tim Boss.

But on Saturday, Oyeneyin said the officer refused to believe he lived there.

“OK, come out here. Come out for me,” the officer told him.

“What you mean, come on out? I got on my drawers!” Oyeneyin said.

“We got a 4-4 alarm here. I got an open door. I’m trying to make sure. I just talked to the alarm people! I just talked to the alarm people!” the officer said.

“I’m confused why he’s still talking," Oyeneyin said. "He’s asking me if I have ID. I told you yeah. Let’s identify me and get me out of here. I was like, ‘I need a supervisor. I definitely need a supervisor here because this ain’t right.’” In handcuffs, wearing just his underwear, he was escorted outside to a waiting police car while officers searched his house.

“It’s a lot of stories like this that go untold,” said Kerwin Pittman, a Raleigh community advocate. “There’s no reason this man should have been pulled out of his own home , not asked for proper identification, and it’s progressed this far.”

“Being black could definitely be one the issues that’s the problem. I hope it’s not. But if that’s what it is, it just needs to be resolved,” Oyeneyin said.

The police department is looking into the incident and reviewing the officers' actions.

The homeowner says he wants an apology.

Copyright 2019 WTVD via CNN. All rights reserved.