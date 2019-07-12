A man stole a car with kids inside, so the dad and bystanders beat him to death, cops say

If not for heavy traffic, 54-year-old Eric Hood might have gotten away with a carjacking Thursday night.

Crowded roads allowed mom and dad to chase down the car and yank him from the driver’s seat. (Source: KYW/CNN)

Around 9 p.m., a mother of three pulled up outside of a Philadelphia pizza shop. She left the car running with her 7-month-old and 1 and 5-year-olds still on the inside while she went to see their father, who works at the restaurant.

Police told The Philadelphia Inquirer that Hood stole the Hyundai, prompting the couple to take off running behind it. Crowded roads allowed mom and dad to chase down the car and yank him from the driver’s seat.

Hood escaped their wrath, but not for long. He only got about a half block away before dad ran him down again.

The father began beating Hood. Onlookers saw what was happening and joined in.

They left Hood unconscious and suffering from injuries that later proved to be fatal. Paramedics rushed him to Temple University Hospital, but it was too late to save his life.

The mom and dad stayed at the scene until detectives took them in for questioning.

District Attorney Larry Krasner told local media it was too early to comment on any potential charges, but authorities are using footage from a nearby surveillance camera to search for the other men involved in the beating.

“We are working on finding out who these other men were that also assaulted the individual that subsequently died. We are trying to find out who those individuals are,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told KYW.

