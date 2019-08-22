A man wanted for rape of a child in Tennessee could be in southern Kentucky

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office has an on-going search underway for a man wanted for rape of a child.

After receiving a report of sexual assault allegations involving a juvenile on August 15, evidence indicated Jeffrey Morris was a person of interest in the case. A probable cause warrant for Rape of a Child was issued for Morris and authorities have been searching for him since then.

Morris lives in Westmoreland, Tennessee and officials say he could be in the area around southern Kentucky and/or Macon County.

Anyone with information regarding Morris’ whereabouts, should call Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 451-3838.

