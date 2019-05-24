A new program in Kentucky helps experienced veterans get jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- A new program in Kentucky is training veterans with aviation or power plant mechanics experience to become Federal Aviation Administration certified.

The new Veterans Accelerated Learning for Licensed Occupations initiative offers certifications for veterans and transitioning military members who are looking for jobs.

Stewart Ditto, director of the Kentucky Aerospace Industry Consortium, says Kentucky's aerospace and aviation products industry is facing critical workforce shortages.

 
