A section of KY 70 in Butler County will temporarily close June 10 for bridge repair

A project to upgrade a bridge will temporarily close a section of KY 70 in Butler County beginning Monday, June 10, 2019. The KY 70 bridge over Panther Creek at mile point 4.4 will be closed for approximately 40 days while the bridge is upgraded as part of the Bridging Kentucky Program.

A signed detour will utilize KY 106, KY 1187 and KY 3205. Drivers should allow for extra travel time.

The Bridging Kentucky Program is a transformational commitment to improve safety and soundness across the state. KYTC will rehabilitate, repair, or replace more than 1,000 critical structures in all 120 Kentucky counties over the next six years.

