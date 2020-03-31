A senior at WKU's Gatton Academy is named 2020 Coca-Cola Scholar

Matthew Johnson, a senior of the The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science and Oldham County High School, has been named a 2020 Coca-Cola Scholar.

Johnson is the son of Bridget and Mark Johnson from Smithfield.

Johnson was one of 150 students selected from across the nation, and one of just six in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, to earn the recognition.

A total of 93,075 seniors applied from across the county this year.

“Being named a Coca-Cola Scholar is the highlight of my senior year,” Johnson said. “To be recognized alongside 149 other scholars from across the nation by one of the most prestigious corporations in the world is an honor. I look forward to meeting each of the other scholars soon and to assisting in leading positive change in the world.”

According to the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation website, a Coca-Cola Scholar not only exemplifies superior leadership, service, and academics - they are change agents, positively affecting others in their community.

“Having worked with Matthew for almost two years, I can honestly say there is no one more deserving of this recognition,” stated Cheryl Kirby-Stokes, Academic Opportunities Coordinator with The Gatton Academy. “His research working with pregnant women and his desire to enhance the well-being of mother and fetus make him the perfect recipient for this award. I cannot think of another student more forward-thinking about his career as an OB/GYN and how it can positively impact his community.”

Johnson will receive a $20,000 college scholarship and join a network of more than 6,300 alumni who are leading positive change in their communities and around the world.

A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country and The Coca-Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States.

With the addition of the 2020 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,300 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $72 million in scholarships over the course of 32 years.

In addition to receiving college scholarships, the new class of Coca-Cola Scholars have been welcomed into a vibrant and growing family of alumni that have become a powerful force for positive change in the world.

“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Foundation. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”

Through networking, collaborations, and friendships, the group strives to make a greater impact together.

Recent events and initiatives include the 2018 Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Summit, a post-hurricane clean-up in Houston, and the fourth year of a coaching program that partners seasoned alumni with first-year Scholars as they transition to college.

About The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation: The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation celebrates and empowers visionary leaders who are refreshing the world. With its 32nd class of Coca-Cola Scholars, the Foundation has provided more than $72 million in scholarships to over 6,300 program alumni who together have become a powerful force for positive change. To learn more, click here.

About The Gatton Academy: Established in 2007, The Gatton Academy The Gatton Academy is Kentucky’s first residential two-year program for gifted and talented junior and seniors. The Gatton Academy’s students enroll as juniors and are full-time WKU students pursuing their interests in advanced science, technology, engineering and mathematical careers. The Gatton Academy has been named to Jay Mathews’ list of top-performing schools with elite students, marking the tenth consecutive appearance.