A single vehicle accident in Logan County sends one man to a Nashville hospital

Wednesday, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle accident on US 431 South in the 3600 block of Nashville Road where a pick-up truck had struck a utility pole.

According to the police report, the pick-up truck left the road then traveled several hundred feet before striking a utility pole and continued a ways before coming to a stop.

The driver of the pick-up, 55-year-old Eric Armstead of Russellville, sustained injuries and was treated at the scene by EMS and then taken to a hospital in Nashville.

Alcohol is believed to be involved in the collision.

The LCSD is investigating the incident.

The LCSD was assisted on the scene by KY State Police, Russellville Rural Fire Department, and Logan County EMS.