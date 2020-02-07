Friday was a snowy day in South-Central Kentucky and while the snowy roads affected schools across the area the snow did not stop shoppers from getting out today.

They say they are no stranger to bad weather and have found ways through the years to be able to accommodate their customers.

"It's cold out not a lot of people want to go out and go shopping, but you know what we have really loyal customers here at Barbara Stewart Interiors but what is also great is they can give us a call and we cater to busy people and they know that. So they are really used to picking up the phones and saying 'hey do you have such and such in stock' and we wrap it to have it ready for them and we take their credit card over the phone have everything ready and you know what they can just drive by and we come out and put it in their car," said Mindy Alexander of Barbara Stewart Interiors.

While schools were out today local businesses in Bowling Green say the snow has more of a positive impact on them.

"Snow days don't generally affect us, but they are so fun to have for the community. Honestly, I think that they get people out of the house and they are excited to play in the snow go out and see different people especially if they are out of school and we have so many different loyal customers it does affect us negatively it is more of an exciting factor for everyone I think," said Kristian Gunn Owner of Back Down South.

Barbra Stewarts, Back Down South, and Spencer's Coffee were just a few of the local businesses open and busy even in snowy conditions.