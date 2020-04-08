Domestic disturbance call ends with an arrest

Following a domestic disturbance call on March 28, Bowling Green police officers ended up in a standoff with Rondel Emberton, at a home on Chestnut Street.

Police were informed that Emberton went inside the home, but later learned that Emberton left the house prior to police arriving.

On April 8, BGPD received another call of a disturbance in the Nashville Road/Campbell Lane area where Emberton was involved.

Spotting Emberton several times, officers started creating a perimeter around the area.

The officers were told Emberton ran through one of the restaurants in the area and he was found inside Kroger.

Emberton was then taken arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

He has charges stemming from March 28 that include; Kidnapping-Adult, Robbery, 1st Degree, Strangulation, 1st Degree, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Assault, 4th Degree - Domestic Violence, Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree and Murder (Attempted) - Domestic Violence.

New charges brought against Emberton on April 8 include; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree, and Disorderly Conduct.