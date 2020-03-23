A stolen cell phone report leads to an arrest on multiple charges

On Sunday, Bowling Green police received a call of a robbery at 1215 Chestnut Street Apt B.

Celio Echeverria said a black man pointed a gun at his head when his phone and money were stolen. Echeverria also told police three males, two black and one white left the scene in a light blue Ford, four door car.

Echeverria began tracking his stolen cell phone using, "Find my iPhone."

Police went to arrest Lee Hartz who was yelling profane speech toward officers in a non-compliant manner. Hartz attempted to turn away from an officer and spit toward his face.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located a 9mm KelTec handgun underneath the driver's seat. Hartz stated that everything in the vehicle was his including the handgun. Police found marijuana, a digital scale, a glass pipe, and other drug related items in the car.

Police say Hartz confessed to using a handgun while stealing money from Echeverria. Hartz said he and a juvenile split the money stolen from Echeverria and said he spent some of his money at a store out near the "country."

Hartz and a juvenile were arrested. Hartz is charged with robbery, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia buy/possess and possession of marijuana.