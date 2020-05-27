Thursday, a utility project will create lane closures at two intersections in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A utility project by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities will create lane closures at two intersections in Bowling Green.
The lane closures are expected to take place in both locations beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28, and take about six hours to complete.
The intersections impacted are U.S. 31-W/KY 234 Fairview Avenue and KY 234 Fairview Avenue/Lehman Avenue.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.
