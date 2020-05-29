A vehicle involved in single vehicle accident is confirmed stolen, says Ohio County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday, Ohio County Central Dispatch Center responded to a single-vehicle collision at the address of 6525 State Route 54 W in Ohio County.

The vehicle involved was confirmed stolen from the Owensboro area.

The driver of the vehicle then attempted to steal the vehicle from a motorist that had stopped to render aid.

The motorist was able to stop the suspect from stealing his truck.

The suspect then ran through a yard and into an adjacent wood line.

Upon arrival, law enforcement searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as Ethan Dixon Jones of Owensboro.

The investigation is still ongoing and criminal charges are pending.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office requests that if the public has any other information regarding this incident, please call 270.298.4411.