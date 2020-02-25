A weekend traffic stop in Hardin County sends four to jail on drug charges

A weekend traffic stop lead to the arrests of four Hardin County residents being accused of drug trafficking.

Kentucky State Police stopped a vehicle at the corner of Lincoln Trail and Dixie just after midnight Saturday morning.

During a search of the vehicle authorities found marijuana and cash.

That find led to a home on Oak Ridge Drive where authorities found more marijuana, synthetic marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Nicole Lewis, Gerrod McElroy, Vershaw Gregory, and Nadine Colquitt were all arrested and charged with trafficking and possession.

All four of them were taken to the Hardin County Jail.