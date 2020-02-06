A woman is injured when her SUV crashes into a home in Metcalfe Co.

METCALFE CO., Ky. (WBKO) The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident on Earl Shives Road, just south of Edmonton, Tuesday, February 4th.
Sheriff Lonnie Hodges and Deputy Logan Richardson responded to the scene to discover a vehicle had collided with a residence.
Kerri Jandt was operating a 2006 Hyundai Sante Fe westbound on Earl Shives Road when she didn’t negotiate a curve.
Her vehicle left the roadway, drove across a driveway and struck the front of a residence, causing structural damage to the home.
Jandt was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
She was then transported to TJ Samson Community Hospital and treated for injuries.
The collision remains under investigation.