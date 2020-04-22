A woman is sent to the hospital after a single vehicle accident and is charged with DUI

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office was responded to a single-vehicle collision on KY 1243, about 8 miles north of Edmonton, KY.

The driver, Leah H. Belcher of Columbia, was operating a 2015 Nissan Rogue southbound on KY 1243 when her vehicle crossed both lanes and left the roadway.

Belcher’s vehicle then struck a wire fence located off the northbound shoulder, continued through the fence line, and finally coming to a stop in a fence line.

Belcher was transported to TJ Samson Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

An investigation by Deputy Jerrod Steele showed that Belcher was under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision.

Belcher admitted to using prescription drugs and smoking Methamphetamine prior to operating her vehicle.

Belcher submitted to a chemical toxicology test and was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, 2nd Offense.