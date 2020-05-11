AC-SH science teacher named Distinguished Educator

An Allen County-Scottsville High School educator has received the inaugural Western Kentucky University Distinguished Educator Award. Jeremy Byrn, a science teacher at the high school, learned of his selection last week.

“To be recognized as WKU's first Distinguished Educator Award at the high school level is humbling,” Byrn said. “Over my career, I have been awarded the opportunity to work alongside great educators and continue to do so today. There are countless teachers more deserving than I. I hope my mentors and colleagues feel this award is recognition for our work.”

According to the Western Kentucky University College and Behavior Sciences Webpage announcing the creation of the awards this year, “teachers are the pillars of the Commonwealth’s educational infrastructure, and for that, there are simply never enough opportunities to say “thank you”. WKU is as energized as ever when it comes to recognizing these exemplary community leaders, and we’re ramping up efforts to ensure these two words are conveyed more often. With that said, we’re excited to announce the implementation of the inaugural WKU Distinguished Educator Awards, which will celebrate current Kentucky educators in our service region who are making significant contributions to the teaching profession. “

The awards recognized educators in nine academic areas---Innervation (preschool-12th grade), Diversity (preschool-12th grade), Literacy (preschool-12th grade), Teacher Mentor (preschool-12th grade), Special Education (preschool-12th grade, Visual and Performing Arts (preschool-12th grade), Physical and/or Health Education (preschool-12th grade), Elementary (preschool-fifth grade), Middle School (sixth-eighth grade) and High School (ninth-12th grade).

Byrn notes that he was unaware of his nomination for the prestigious award.

“I was unaware that I had been nominated for the award until I saw my name as a finalist on social media,” Byrn admitted.

Byrn is a 1995 graduate of Allen County-Scottsville High School.

While a Patriot, Byrn was a three-sport athlete and involved in the Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, the Pep Club, and Student Council. Byrn was also a Kentucky Governor’s Scholar.

After graduation, Byrn attended Western Kentucky University where he would earn a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Chemistry Minor in 2001, Byrn also obtained his Secondary Education Certification in Biological Science from WKU in 2001.

While at Western, Byrn was named a Regent’s Scholar, was involved in Electron Microscopy research, and worked full time in Bowling Green.

Bryn’s first educational position was teaching Biology and Integrated Science at Logan County High School for the 2001-2002 school year.

In the summer of 2002, Byrn was hired to teach eighth-grade science at the James E. Bazzell Middle School.

While at JEBMS, Byrn coached Science Olympiad, baseball, and was also an assistant football coach. In 2005, Byrn transitioned to AC-SH where he currently teaches Biology and Environmental Science.

In 2008, Byrn received his Master of Arts in Education from WKU. Byrn’s long list of professional development activities and accomplishments include National Board Certification Science Adolescence and

Young Adulthood in 2010, and Education Leadership, Education Administration, and Leadership & Research Certification in 2019.

Byrn also evaluates essays for students from all over the world as a reader for the Advanced Placement Program, has started, developed, and sustained successful Science Olympiad programs at the middle and high school levels, led students in completion of school and community improvement projects that resulted in AC-SH being named a Kentucky Green and Healthy Schools Model School, has written and received numerous grants, served as a Science Consultant for Advance Kentucky, teaching Saturday sessions to students from throughout Kentucky, led successful student teaching experiences as a Western Kentucky University Cooperating Teacher, served on the School Based Decision Making council at the high school, and has coached basketball, baseball, football, and fastpitch softball in the Allen County school district.

Byrn adds that his own high school teacher inspired him to enter the education profession.

“I fell in love with teaching in high school when Gaye Foster gave me the opportunity to teach and told me that I could be a great teacher,” Byrn explained. “Her belief in me led my calling to follow in her footsteps and become a high school science teacher. Every year of my career, I found myself surrounded by master educators who influenced my teaching and I have been blessed with great students. This is their award.”

Each winner will receive $200 and a commemorative plaque. In addition, WKU will also add a plaque in the Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame based at WKU.