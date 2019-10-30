ACS Softball standout Madi Gregory signs with Campbellsville University

Allen County-Scottsville Patriots standout softball player Madi Gregory put pen to paper and signed with Campbellsville University.

Gregory has been apart of the ACS program since she was an eighth grader. According to ACS In her Patriot career, Gregory has played in 138 games, belted 27 home runs, ripped 30 doubles, amassed 137 hits, and collected 136 RBI’s. Gregory’s batting average has increased from .265 as an eighth grader to a .390 clip last spring. Her slugging percentage (total bases divided by total at bats) has improved each season, topping out at .760 last year.

Gregory is the 17-year old daughter of Scotty and Jill Gregory. She is the 29th Patriot fast pitch player in program history who has signed to play college softball.