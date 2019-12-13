ACS Sweeps Friday Night Double-Header

By  | 
Posted:

Scottsville, Ky. (WBKO) --- The Patriots and Lady Patriots of Allen-County Scottsville earned wins over Cumberland County.

The Lady Patriots defeated the Lady Panthers 45-27 to move to 2-3 this season.

Meanwhile, the Patriots won 62-1 and now sit at 3-2.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus