ACT scores in Kentucky continue to drop

According to the Kentucky Department of Education the percentage of all Kentucky school students meeting benchmarks in all four subject areas of the ACT saw a two point percentage decrease from last year.

This decrease was larger than the national average. Kentucky's over all scores are several points behind the national average.

Starting next year students will be able to retake portions of the ACT, which may improve benchmark scores.

The Bluegrass Learning Service in Bowling Green provides ACT prep courses and private tutoring lessons for high school students who are wanting to see improvements in their scores.

"We typically see are kids who come in for anywhere from 12 hours worth of classes or maybe a mixture of some classes and some private tutoring. Typically we can get about a three point jump for kids who are doing anywhere from ten to twelve hours or so of tutoring and classes," said Joe Deaton, Owner and President of Bluegrass Learning.

The Bluegrass Learning Service also teaches high school students strategies for taking the ACT.

"Understanding how to approach the test, how to attack the test, time management strategies, how to eliminate unreasonable answers . There is always completely unreasonable answers on the test that we help students recognize where those are but those types of strategies can easily help students improve," added Deaton

National CCCR 2019 by WBKO on Scribd