ADAM EDELEN SPEAKS AT BOWLING GREEN ROTARY CLUB

Democratic candidate for Governor, Adam Edelen, was at the Bowling Green Rotary Club today.

He spoke about many topics concerning Kentuckians, including infrastructure, wages, healthcare, teachers pensions, and the economy.

We spoke with Edelen about last nights fairness ordinance vote and he said "I don't think there is any question that the ark of history on this is moving towards supporting laws that protect all people and if Bowling Green doesn't pass it this year, it will inevitably be passed because it's going to be a precondition for building a reputation for being progressive and open to modern economic development."

Edelen also talked about his stance on healthcare and how if elected governor he would protect medicaid expansion.

The primary election is Tuesday, May 21st.

You can watch the Democratic candidates for governor in “The Kentucky Debates” hosted by The Kentucky League of Women Voters and the University of Kentucky.

You can watch it on WBKO-FOX @ 9:00 pm on May 15.