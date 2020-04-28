AG Daniel Cameron threatens lawsuit asking Beshear to allow in-person church services

Previously named as a defendant in a complaint filed over Gov. Andy Beshear’s state travel ban, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is now threatening to be a plaintiff.

Cameron announced at a news conference Tuesday that if Beshear doesn’t reverse the order, “we will be forced to file a lawsuit.”

During one of his daily briefings several weeks ago, Beshear was asked about the initial lawsuit when it was first filed by three people, and he curtly replied, “I haven’t read it. I’m not worried about it. And we will win it.”

The governor’s ruling prohibited Kentuckians from non-essential travel, including religious services, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands of people around the globe this year. The issue came to a head in the days leading up to Easter, when Maryville Baptist Church Pastor Jack Roberts defied the order and offered an in-church service on the holiday. Beshear had asked churchgoers to worship from home and watch any services that were available to stream online.

As the state begins its gradual loosening of restrictions, many hope that means in-person church services can resume. Cameron said the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects churches.

“The Constitution is not suspended in times of crisis,” Cameron said at a news conference Tuesday.