AMBER ALERT: Twins taken from Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WBKO) -- The Logan County Sheriff's office says around 1:00 p.m. Friday March 20th, 33 year-old Neely Blanchard, of Bowman Lane, Bowling Green, left the home of her mother, Susan Blanchard, with her twin 7 year-old daughters. They haven't been seen since, so KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green has issued an Amber Alert for 7-year-old twins Isabella and Audriana Blanchard.

Their grandmother, Susan Blanchard, says her daughter, Neely Blanchard, came to visit the twins last Friday, March 20th, and took them to a friend's home in Dawson Springs. Neely and the twins haven't been seen since Monday, March 23rd.

Susan believes Neely may be on her way to South Carolina where her 11-year-old daughter lives with her grandmother. That grandmother believe Neely may try to take that girl, too.

Authorities say Neely has a history of mental illness further compounded by the Coronavirus pandemic. Police say she is a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen in possession of a handgun. She was last seen driving a black 2014 Ford Escape with Florida license plate "ECLAUSE."

Susan says Neely's husband lives in Florida but has been unable to help.

 
