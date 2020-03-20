AP Sources: Illinois governor to order shelter in place

Government officials say Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is about to order residents to remain in their homes except for essential needs, joining similar efforts in California and New York to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Two government officials with knowledge of the directive told the Associated Press that Pritzker's order will still allow the state's 12.6 million residents to seek essentials including groceries and medicine.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of the governor's announcement expected Friday afternoon.

The Chicago Tribune was the first news outlet to confirm the impending state shutdown.