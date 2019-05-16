AS SEEN ON SHARK TANK: KSP troopers receive Drop Stops for cruisers

As seen on Shark Tank, all KSP cruisers are getting Drop Stops. This all came about after a trooper tweeted his frustration of trying to retrieve a driver's license he had dropped in between his seat and console during a traffic stop.

"This goes around the seat belt portion of it, and it slides right in between the console and the seat," said Trooper Daniel Priddy, Kentucky State Police. ​

The makers of Drop Stop reached out to give him one. The Kentucky State Police Foundation then decided to purchase custom Drop Stops for all KSP troopers.

"Any time we lose focus, is an officer safety risk. So, anything that can help us pay attention to the people in front of us helps make our job safer," said Trooper Priddy.

The Drop Stops have KSP and KSP Foundation logos. Troopers say they are thankful for the simple item that will act as a safety feature while on duty.