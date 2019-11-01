ATMOS Energy helps customers pay natural gas bills in Bowling Green

November is finally here and with that comes colder weather. Friday, people had the opportunity to go to Community Action of Southern Kentucky for assistance with their natural gas bill.

"Many of our customers what will happen is they'll shut it off during the summer cause they don't need their heat and then they'll come back on in the fall and need they need assistance getting that gas back on,"

said Kay Coomes, Manager Public Affairs, ATMOS Energy

ATMOS Energy partnered with community action for the second 'Sharing the Warmth Bliz'. The sharing the warmth program provides energy assistance to Atmos energy customers.

"Those customers are coming in to get help if they have a past due bill, deposit that sort if thing, To help them get caught up with our heating program beginning next week," said Tonia Bruton, Hart county coordinator, Community Action.

This program is also a way Atmos customers can help out other customers by donating money to their program.

"Every month the customer can donate a portion to the program and the ATMOS Energy will then also match some of those funds you can round up your bill or you can donate it a dollar up to 10 dollars. Whatever they feel comfortable doing," added Coomes.

ATMOS Energy would also like to encourage customers to come in if they are in financial trouble before they get their heat shut off.