AT&T giving bonus to front-line employees

According to AT&T as a communications company, they are dedicated to keeping essential services running – and especially during this critical time. Healthcare providers, our FirstNet first responders, businesses, and consumers depend on them to stay connected.

To show their appreciation for front-line employees, they announced that effective March 25 and until further notice: they’ll pay a 20% bonus above the regular hourly base rate of pay to union employees – whether they are working from home or at their regular job location.

This bonus will be included in their regular rate-of-pay for purposes of calculating overtime rates.

They appreciate their employees’ commitment to customers and to each other and they are grateful to them for the incredible work they are doing to support the country.