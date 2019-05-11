Abortion ban struck down by federal judge

A federal judge has struck down an abortion law aimed at banning a common second-trimester procedure to end pregnancies.

U.S. District Judge Joseph McKinley ruled Friday the law would create a quote "substantial obstacle" to a woman's right to an abortion.

Kentucky's only abortion clinic in Louisville challenged the 2018 law when it was signed by Governor Matt Bevin.

A consent order delayed its enforcement pending the outcome of last year's trial where Bevin's legal team and ACLU attorneys argued the case.

A spokeswoman for Governor Bevin said their legal team will appeal and they're confident the law will ultimately be upheld.