Abortion measure clears Kentucky House committee

A Kentucky House committee has advanced a proposal aimed at revising the state's Constitution to ensure it doesn't offer protections for abortion rights.

The proposed constitutional amendment cleared the Republican-led committee on Thursday.

A presentation by abortion-rights supporters was cut short to allow the committee vote.

The committee chairman, Rep. Kevin Bratcher, said the panel was nearly out of time after a discussion on an unrelated elections bill lasted nearly two hours.

Democratic lawmakers objected to the quick action on the abortion measure.