Above Average Temperatures Continue

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, April 5, 2020

It was a pleasant and warm weekend across the region as we has abundant sunshine and temperatures climbed into the mid 70's Sunday. Into the new week temperatures steadily climb into the 80's by mid week. We stay dry Monday aside from a stray shower; however, most will see a partly sunny day. Tuesday brings a few spotty afternoon showers but the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive by late Wednesday.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low 53, winds CALM

MONDAY: Warm and Partly Sunny

High 77, Low 58, winds S-7

TUESDAY: Warm with Stray Showers Possible

High 79, Low 64 winds SW-10

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

