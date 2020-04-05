Above Average Temperatures Continue

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Sunday, April 5, 2020
It was a pleasant and warm weekend across the region as we has abundant sunshine and temperatures climbed into the mid 70's Sunday. Into the new week temperatures steadily climb into the 80's by mid week. We stay dry Monday aside from a stray shower; however, most will see a partly sunny day. Tuesday brings a few spotty afternoon showers but the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive by late Wednesday.
Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:
CLICK HERE
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low 53, winds CALM
MONDAY: Warm and Partly Sunny
High 77, Low 58, winds S-7
TUESDAY: Warm with Stray Showers Possible
High 79, Low 64 winds SW-10
b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373
AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams