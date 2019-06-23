Intersection of Scottsville Road and Cave Mill Road to be closed Sunday night

The access of US 231 Scottsville Road to and from Cave Mill Road in Bowling Green will be temporarily closed Sunday night beginning at 8:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m. Monday morning.

BGMU crews are working on a utility project to find water and waste water lines.

The utility company asks the public to be careful when driving through the area, and that crews are efforting to complete the work in the shortest time frame possible.

Access will still be open on the Shive Lane portion of the intersection. Only Cave Mill Road access will be closed.