Crash in Barren County leads to one arrested

Sunday night the Barren County Sheriff's Office responded to an crash at the intersection of Caney Fork and Gillon Road.

Corey Sherfey, of Etoile, was traveling on Caney Fork Road, driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle when 44 year old James Moore, and his passenger Jeremy Anderson pulled out in the path of Sherfey.

Corey Sherfey was airlifted from TJ Samson hospital to University of Louisville, and Jeremy Anderson was airlifted from TJ Samson to Vanderbilt in Nashville.

James Moore was arrested on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st offense, and Assault 1st degree.

