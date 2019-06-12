Police investigating injury crash in Warren County, one airlifted to hospital

Kentucky State Police are investigating an injury crash on Russellville Road in Warren county.

KSP Post 3 received the call around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time, but police confirm the wreck involved two different commercial vehicles. One owned by Greg Gary trucking company and the other by Best One.

Police told 13 News the person driving the Best One vehicle was air-lifted from the scene to an area hospital. The condition of the other driver is unknown at this time

KSP Trooper Joe Gregory is investigating this accident.

We will bring you more details as they become available.