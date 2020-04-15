Accident with injury on Veteran's Outer Loop sends three to hospital

On April 14th, 2020, the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to an accident with injuries on Veterans Outer Loop.

A 2018 Ford Escape being operated by Kerry Miller of Bonnieville Ky., was traveling westbound on Veterans Outer Loop and attempted to make a U-Turn and pulled into the path of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder being operated by Greg Harper of Glasgow Ky., who was traveling northbound on Veterans Outer Loop.

Both Kerry Miller and Greg Harper along with passenger Autumn Wright were transported by Barren/Metcalfe EMS for their injuries.

The accident was investigated by Officer Trey Wright, assisted by Barren/Metcalfe EMS and the Glasgow Fire Dept.