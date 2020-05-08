According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet- District 3, traffic will be impacted May 9 through May 15 for road and bridgework

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet- District 3, Traffic will be impacted May 9 through May 15.

District 3 area serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd, and Warren Counties.

These are the areas in which to expect possible delays:

Louie B Nunn Cumberland Parkway

Bridge rehabilitation along the Louie B Nunn Cumberland Parkway in Metcalfe County has created lane closure and width restrictions on the bridges over Little Barren River at mile point 34.2 in both directions. The width restriction is nine feet. The width restriction and lane closures are expected to be in place until May 15.

Allen County

KY 585 (Mile point 0) - The new bridge on KY 585 near the Allen-Simpson County line is now open and the detour has been taken down. Crews will be working on some final touches so please use caution in the area.

Logan County

KY 107 (mile point 0 to 2)- The roadway will be down to one lane in this area as crews are working on ditching and embankment improvements. Please use caution.

Monroe County

Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic. However, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections with Edmonton Road (KY 163), Radio Station Road (KY 1049), Center Point Road (KY 100), Cave Springs Road, Capp Harlan Road (KY 3144), and Celina Road (KY 163). Motorists should use caution in these areas.

